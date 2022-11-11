Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,999.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19,084.6% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 51,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,187.8% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 68,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 65,743 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,761.5% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,775.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 2,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

