Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is WESPAC Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19,084.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 50,765 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $96.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

