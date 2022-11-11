55,992 Shares in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $389.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.