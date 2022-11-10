US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 808.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335,736 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 281,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,374,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 321,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 53,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,729 shares of company stock worth $4,157,115 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE HAE opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.40. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

