US Bancorp DE Has $93,000 Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 82.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

AMC Networks Trading Down 7.5 %

About AMC Networks

Shares of AMCX opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $752.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $49.35.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

