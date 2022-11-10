Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Security Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $200.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.33. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

