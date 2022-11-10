Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.63. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $88.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

