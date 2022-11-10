Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 58.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Leidos by 5.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth $216,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Leidos by 29.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $99.04. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

