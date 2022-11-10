Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 813 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.