Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,065,000 after buying an additional 610,182 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,139,000 after purchasing an additional 553,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $221.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $397.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.