Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Saia by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Saia by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.75.

Saia Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $214.64 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $811,814.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

