State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,908 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,198,000 after purchasing an additional 962,082 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,590,000 after acquiring an additional 918,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 201,284 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 31.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,711,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,612,000 after acquiring an additional 408,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 5.5 %

MRVI stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Maravai LifeSciences

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

