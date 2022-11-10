State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,908 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,198,000 after purchasing an additional 962,082 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,590,000 after acquiring an additional 918,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 201,284 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 31.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,711,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,612,000 after acquiring an additional 408,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.
Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 5.5 %
MRVI stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.