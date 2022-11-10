State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.93 Million in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,974 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after acquiring an additional 636,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $10,717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 277.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 74,217 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 212.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 66,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of AMR stock opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.51. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.89 by ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $5.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMR. Cowen lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.