State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,490 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 178,711 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Transocean worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth $54,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth $306,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Stock Performance

RIG stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.88. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

