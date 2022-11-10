State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 32,877 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.18% of LivePerson worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 86.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 48,140 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 24.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 71.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $132.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.64 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 44.25%. Analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

