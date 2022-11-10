State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 279,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of GrafTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GrafTech International Price Performance
EAF stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
GrafTech International Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EAF. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrafTech International (EAF)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.