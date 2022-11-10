State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 279,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of GrafTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Price Performance

EAF stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EAF. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About GrafTech International

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.