Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,133 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

