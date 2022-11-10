Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Roblox by 23.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 118.7% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 40.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 59.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 43.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $308,784.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,460,362. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox Trading Down 21.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.95.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

