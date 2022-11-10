PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PVH were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,331,000 after buying an additional 60,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,740,000 after buying an additional 329,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,161,000 after buying an additional 773,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,775,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Wedbush cut their target price on PVH to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.53.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

PVH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

