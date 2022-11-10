Piper Sandler Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $61.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIVN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Five9 Stock Down 0.6 %

FIVN opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average is $89.96. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,146 shares of company stock worth $2,409,790. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

