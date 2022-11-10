Piper Sandler Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $325.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.87.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $249.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.90. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,473. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after buying an additional 200,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 129.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 267,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,663,000 after buying an additional 150,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

