Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 30.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 533.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 50.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 38.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 92.19% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

