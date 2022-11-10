Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Outfront Media worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.9% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 842,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 92.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 40.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 20,834 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.2% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 159,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at about $729,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Outfront Media Stock Performance

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.37%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading

