Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 868 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 317,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,174,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,500,000 after purchasing an additional 402,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,644,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,978,000 after buying an additional 121,137 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

