Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $184,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after acquiring an additional 799,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $30,542,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 46,354.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 324,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 323,557 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $19,058,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $15,965,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

NYSE LW opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

