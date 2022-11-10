Morgan Stanley Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $175.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.87 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.37.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $7,794,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

