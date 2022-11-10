Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 4,484.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of KW opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

KW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Activity at Kennedy-Wilson

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at $41,487,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

