Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 53.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Huntsman Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of HUN opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.