Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,363 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 60.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Lyft by 15.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Lyft Stock Performance

About Lyft

LYFT opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $57.68.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

