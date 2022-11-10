ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 55.5% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 355,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 68,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($15.80) in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($11.75) to €13.00 ($13.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

ING Groep Trading Down 1.5 %

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09.

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.