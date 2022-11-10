Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Futu were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Futu by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 173,401 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth $26,699,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Futu by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,810,000 after acquiring an additional 752,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. CLSA upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

Futu Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Futu stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.31. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $64.56.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.59 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.63%. Analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Futu

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

