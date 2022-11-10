Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

