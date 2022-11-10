Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $31.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.81.
Huntsman Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
