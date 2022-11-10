Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $31.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.81.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Activity

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.