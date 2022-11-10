Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $335.00 at SVB Leerink

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.92.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $324.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.18. The company has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $331.05.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Cigna by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

