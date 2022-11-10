Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $368.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $329.00 to $368.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $321.92.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $324.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $331.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.