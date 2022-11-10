Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Position Decreased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

