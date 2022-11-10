abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after buying an additional 192,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,067,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,584,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,375,000 after purchasing an additional 86,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,130. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.39%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

