abrdn plc Trims Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,346 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.39. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

