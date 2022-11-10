abrdn plc Trims Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Down 2.6 %

EPR stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

EPR Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.