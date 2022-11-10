abrdn plc Sells 980 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Aramark were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.