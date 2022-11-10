abrdn plc Sells 643 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 218.3% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

ST opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.