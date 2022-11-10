abrdn plc Sells 2,017 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Coupang were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 38.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Coupang by 8.5% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 244.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.02. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $30.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

