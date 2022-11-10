abrdn plc Sells 19,233 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,233 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,844,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,589,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,966 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,100 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

