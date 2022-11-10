abrdn plc Sells 150 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 33.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $181.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.60. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $187.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

