abrdn plc Sells 1,415 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,939 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $22,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 437.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 59.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,136,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -148.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

