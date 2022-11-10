abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:PEB opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.