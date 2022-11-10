abrdn plc Reduces Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after buying an additional 1,379,316 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,091,000 after buying an additional 162,318 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,984,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,640,000 after buying an additional 36,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,887,545 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

