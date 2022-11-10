abrdn plc Reduces Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 46.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Coupa Software by 186.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 325.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 104,877 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 60.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 149,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $136,679,000.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $247.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut Coupa Software to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

