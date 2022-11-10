abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $55.80 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

