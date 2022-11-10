abrdn plc Has $722,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.23.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

